180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.