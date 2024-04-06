250,000 Shares in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Bought by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. Lightspeed Commerce accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 901,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 126,855 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $5,917,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 857,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,825. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

