2,675 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.86. 4,856,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $564.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

