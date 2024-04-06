4,553 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

TXN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. 5,011,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,927. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

