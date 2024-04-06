650,154 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 650,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,085,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Estée Lauder Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

