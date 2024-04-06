Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for approximately 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Alteryx Price Performance

AYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 6,824,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $59.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal purchased 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $440,952.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,928.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal bought 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $440,952.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 86,656 shares of company stock worth $4,137,803 over the last ninety days. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

