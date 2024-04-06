Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779,095 shares during the quarter. Altimmune accounts for about 7.9% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
ALT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $644.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.05. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.84.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
