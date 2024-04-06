APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. APA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in APA were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of APA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 6,053,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,530. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. APA’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

