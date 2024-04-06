Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases Shares of 3,351 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

