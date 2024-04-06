ASD Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. ASD has a total market cap of $46.53 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07124364 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,637,965.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

