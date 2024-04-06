Asset Management Resources LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.8% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.78. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

