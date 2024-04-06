Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.33 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $18.33 billion and $496.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $48.52 or 0.00069754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00024708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,571,886 coins and its circulating supply is 377,882,246 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

