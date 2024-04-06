Avalanche Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $487.45 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $18.37 billion and $487.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.62 or 0.00070164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00024636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,572,602 coins and its circulating supply is 377,882,962 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.