Axie Infinity 1-Day Volume Hits $26.08 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $26.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $9.80 or 0.00014121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,018,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,999,497.08422592 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.68116019 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $42,489,701.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

