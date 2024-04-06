Bank of Stockton Acquires 2,115 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.90. 4,825,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

