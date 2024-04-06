Bank of Stockton Buys 400 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $159.55. 2,614,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,089. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

