Bank of Stockton Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.37. 1,873,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

