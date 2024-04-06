Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $211.00. 2,566,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,045. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

