Bank of Stockton Sells 295 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Stockton lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in NIKE were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in NIKE by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,490,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $162,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.