Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0419

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $270.04 million and $2.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,088,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,708,111 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

