Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $69,568.28 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $69,568.28 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,368.78 billion and $20.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $693.58 or 0.00996978 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00147659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,675,312 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

