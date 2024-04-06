Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $69,568.28 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $69,568.28 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,368.78 billion and $20.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $693.58 or 0.00996978 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00049140 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00147659 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000419 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,675,312 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
