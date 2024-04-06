Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $179.60 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $11.19 or 0.00016160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $179.60 million and $644,064.11 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,262.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.43 or 0.00991047 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00143198 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000424 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.97955783 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $857,125.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

