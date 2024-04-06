BitTorrent-New 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.72 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $28.72 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001836 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001314 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001412 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000144 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $35,384,445.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

