BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $30.09 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001832 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001395 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000144 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $35,384,445.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

