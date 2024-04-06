Brickley Wealth Management Acquires 96 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.55. 522,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.86.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

