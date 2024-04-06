Brickley Wealth Management Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,523,000. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,908,000 after buying an additional 991,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.14. 6,302,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,658. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

