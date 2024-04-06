Brickley Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 282.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.83. The stock had a trading volume of 702,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,347. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.