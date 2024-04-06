Brickley Wealth Management Has $11.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

