Brickley Wealth Management Has $23.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.