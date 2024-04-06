Brickley Wealth Management Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,248 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

