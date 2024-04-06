Brown Wealth Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1,907.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,381 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 3.8% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 1.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS POCT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

