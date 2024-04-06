Brown Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,805 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.4% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

