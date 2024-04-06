Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 1.76% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,075,000 after buying an additional 2,329,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,385,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,968,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 444,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 555,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.38.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

