Capital Management Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 8,411 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. 3,417,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

