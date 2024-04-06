Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $23.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

