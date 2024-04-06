Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

