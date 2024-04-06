Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $255.03 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $20.96 billion and $255.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.93 or 0.04877656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00070661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00024624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,597,502,656 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

