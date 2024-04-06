Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Shares Down 2%

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 56,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Ceapro Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of C$19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.39.

About Ceapro

(Get Free Report)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.