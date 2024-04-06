Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after buying an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,089,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

