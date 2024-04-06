Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $5,872,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.78.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

