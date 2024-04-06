Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.93.

CAG stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

