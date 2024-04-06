Conflux Trading Down 23.7% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Conflux has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $50.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,568.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.58 or 0.00996978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00150043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00048901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00191078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00147659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,490,778 coins and its circulating supply is 3,849,990,121 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,204,340.66 with 3,849,704,335.43 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35872785 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $51,002,724.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

