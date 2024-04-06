Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Achieves $3.90 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and $9.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00070128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00024741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

