Cronos (CRO) One Day Volume Tops $9.50 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $9.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00070419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00024902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.