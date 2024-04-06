Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 109.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Stock Performance

DSKE remained flat at $8.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Daseke

Daseke Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.