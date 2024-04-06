Decred (DCR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Decred has a market capitalization of $381.24 million and $1.55 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for $23.87 or 0.00034315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00105146 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00015985 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,972,147 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

