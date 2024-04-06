Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $379.21 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $379.21 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $23.74 or 0.00034798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00105953 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016154 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,971,596 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

