DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $147.16 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $147.16 million and approximately $6.20 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00150937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.