Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) vs. AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Destiny Media Technologies and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

AudioEye has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 2.70 $340,000.00 $0.02 55.53 AudioEye $31.32 million 3.42 -$5.87 million ($0.49) -18.67

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AudioEye. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 7.84% 9.46% 8.38% AudioEye -18.75% -27.55% -10.18%

Risk & Volatility

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AudioEye beats Destiny Media Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities, including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic auditing, human assisted technological remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services, Native Mobile App and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

