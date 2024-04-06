Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

DVN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

